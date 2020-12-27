Matip taken off before an hour gone as Liverpool fitness woes continue

Liverpool defender Joel Matip was removed from play before the 60th minute at Anfield, as the Reds hosted West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

It’s the last thing supporters wanted to see amid the ongoing injury crisis, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez nowhere near returning to full fitness.

The exact reason Matip went off hasn’t been revealed yet, with some post-match tests sure to take place – but James Pearce remarked how the defender looked hurt.

Major concern for #LFC as Matip down hurt. Rhys Williams coming on to replace him. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 27, 2020

Jurgen Klopp and co. now face an anxious wait to discover the extent of Matip’s injury, with all hoping it’s only a minor issue for the centre-half.

Rhys Williams replaced the No.32 in the 59th minute – and the youngster will be expected to step into his boots once more if the Cameroonian is forced onto the side-lines again.