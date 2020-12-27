Naby Keita ruled out of Liverpool’s next game, Jurgen Klopp confirms

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita will be unavailable for Liverpool’s trip away to Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the boss explained the midfielder has picked up a new muscle injury and isn’t sure how long he’ll be out for.

"Not ready for today, not for Wednesday" – Jurgen Klopp reveals Naby Keita has sustained a muscular injury and could be out for a couple of weeks 🤕 #LFC pic.twitter.com/hPMf71GJRU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 27, 2020

It’s yet another setback for an incredibly talented player, which is something we’re honestly growing accustomed to.

Keita has bags of ability, but has been unable to truly unleash himself at Anfield, with fitness woes hampering his development in the iconic No.8 shirt.

Fans and staff alike now have to wait for more news on the Guinea international, who will be chomping at the bit to string together some solid performances as soon as possible.