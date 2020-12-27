On-loan Liverpool star claims silverware with new club

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, currently on loan at FC Porto, has claimed his first piece of silverware of the season.

The Serbian made a last-minute move to the Portuguese giants, with his first-team opportunities at Anfield looking bleak.

Grujic has made a total of four league appearances for Porto thus far, but that hasn’t stopped him from bagging his first winners’ medal during his time away from Liverpool.

The Dragões defeated bitter rivals Benfica 2-0 in the showdown earlier this week, with our on-loan midfielder coming off the bench in the latter stages of the game.

The Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira (Portuguese Super Cup) is actually the first major honour won by Grujic since signing for Liverpool in 2016, with the midfielder not part of the squad for recent successes.

Barring his first season at Anfield, our No.16 – Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as our boss – hasn’t been afforded many chances to prove his worth, but has certainly turned heads during loan spells.

At both Hertha Berlin and Cardiff City, Grujic became a solid member of the first-team, but he’s finding it a little more challenging in Portugal thus far.

Given a little more time, we bet the midfielder will go on to become a great player.