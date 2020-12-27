(Photo) Van Dijk hits Twitter with a post to celebrate Liverpool anniversary

Virgil van Dijk has retweeted a post released by Liverpool three years ago, when they first signed the talismanic Dutchman, with the centre-back holding the famous red shirt in front of his Christmas tree.

After our efforts to sign the defender were rebuffed by Southampton, the Reds withdrew – permanently, some feared – only to later try again with an improved offer of £75m, which sufficiently twisted the Hampshire side’s arm enough.

It’s lovely to see that the 29-year-old looks back on that pivotal moment three years ago with as much fondness as we do as Liverpool fans.

There can be little doubt that the signing of the centre-back helped change our fortunes as a club, but most importantly, it allayed the criticism over our much-maligned defence.

