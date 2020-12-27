(Video) Another angle on Matip assist shows off sumptuous pass

Joel Matip provided a sumptuous ball for Sadio Mane’s opener against West Brom, clipping it nicely over the top of the West Brom defence.

The Senegalese controlled well with his chest before poking a volley past Sam Johnstone’s reach at the right post.

It was a remarkable supply by Matip, and something you’d perhaps expect more from his current partner in defence, Fabinho.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be delighted by the Cameroonian’s efforts, as it fits within his ideal concept of defenders who can contribute to forward play.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: