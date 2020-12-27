(Video) Harvey Elliott involved in build-up to glorious Blackburn goal

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott, currently on-loan at Blackburn Rovers, is tearing it up in the Championship this season.

With ten goals and assists in 17 games, the teenager is making a real name for himself in the second tier of English football.

That may sound somewhat underwhelming to some, but a 17-year-old dropping down to the Championship on loan from the Premier League is relatively unheard of.

His latest contribution in blue and white come from Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day in which he bagged an assist.

It was a simple pass by Elliott, with the run by Joe Rothwell stealing the show – but they all count!

Take a look at the video below (via EFL Productions):

<div style=”width:100%;height:0px;position:relative;padding-bottom:56.327%;”><iframe src=”https://streamja.com/embed/meGN2″ frameborder=”0″ width=”100%” height=”100%” allowfullscreen style=”width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;”></iframe></div>

If the video doesn’t load correctly (above), please click here.