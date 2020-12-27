(Video) “He felt something”: Jurgen Klopp provides Joel Matip fitness update after defender is forced off

Joel Matip was forced off the Anfield pitch on Sunday night after an hour of the game against West Bromwich Albion played.

The defender seemed to have picked up an injury, which appears to have been confirmed by Jurgen Klopp in his post-match press conference.

Speaking to journalists after the game, the boss said Matip “felt something” but confirmed nothing else is known as of yet, with regards to how long the centre-half could face on the side-lines.

Take a look at the video below:

"He felt something." – Jurgen Klopp says it's unclear what's wrong with Joel Matip but explains we'll all know more soon