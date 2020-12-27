(Video) “It’s our fault”: Jurgen Klopp’s honest post-match reaction to draw with West Brom at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after Liverpool threw away a 1-0 lead over West Bromwich Albion at Anfield to end up dropping two points in a 1-1 stalemate.

And ‘stale’ is certainly the correct way to describe the game, with the travelling side nullifying much of what the champions tried to do throughout the 90 minutes, particularly in the second-half.

But Klopp was calm in his post-match press conference and wasn’t too shy to say “it’s our fault” for the result, with Liverpool certainly not at the races on Sunday night.

Take a look at the video below:

"West Brom deserved the point, it's our fault." – Jurgen Klopp explains how the Reds' 1-1 draw at Anfield feels like a loss ❌ #LFC pic.twitter.com/HQKKCh5G30 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 27, 2020