(Video) Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to make January signing with Matip injured

Jamie Carragher has said it’s “paramount” that Liverpool dip into the upcoming January transfer market to address their defensive concerns, after Joel Matip limped off the pitch during the Reds 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The pundit insisted that the Cameroonian was simply too injury-prone for Jurgen Klopp to safely go into the second-half of the season.

Without wishing to be reactionary, following that dismal display at Anfield, we’d be inclined to agree with the ex-Red.

Should Matip’s injury be somewhat serious, the club would be forced to trust either one of Rhys Williams or Nathaniel Phillips alongside Fabinho in the heart of defence for the foreseeable future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"At this moment, Liverpool Football Club have got one senior centre-back available." 😳@Carra23 insists it is 'paramount' for the Premier League champions to sign a defender in the January transfer window as their injury crisis continues. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/NFDS61MvTm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2020