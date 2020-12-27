(Video) Jurgen Klopp rues negative West Brom tactics in dismal draw

A serene Jurgen Klopp noted that it was a “challenge” to be on top of the proceedings, with West Brom opting to put 10 men behind the ball for much of the game.

The German admitted that the Baggies deserved a point from the tie, however, with Liverpool failing to convert their chances.

We were indeed hardly faultless in our display, and should have asked far more questions of Sam Allardyce’s men than we did.

A uncharacteristically dull game from the Reds, but hopefully the last one we’ll have to be put through in a while.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

🗣 "It's an incredible challenge when you constantly face 10 men, West Brom did that during 90 minutes" Jurgen Klopp says West Brom deserved their draw with their defensive tactics pic.twitter.com/UW1MI54xgd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2020