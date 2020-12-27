(Video) Klopp blows his top after Rhys Williams penalised by Kevin Friend

Jurgen Klopp was visibly angered at Kevin Friend’s decision to penalise Rhys Williams for a foul he believed had not been committed.

The German’s reaction was rewarded with a card from the referee, which did little to allay Klopp’s anger.

Jamie Carragher said that the Liverpool manager could have been ticked off by Friend’s reaction to his protestations, with the former Red suggesting that the official might have laughed in response.

We can’t confirm if this was the case, though we could certainly understand Klopp’s fury if the referee had provoked him first.

It’s worth noting that we fundamentally disagree with the chosen caption of the tweet below.

You can catch the clip below:

