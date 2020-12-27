(Video) Robertson admits Liverpool “deserved” to drop points at Anfield to West Brom

Liverpool simply weren’t at the races on Sunday night as West Brom stormed into Anfield and nullified what the Reds tried to do for much of the game.

The first-half went Jurgen Klopp’s way, with the Premier League champions snatching a goal in the first 15 minutes through Sadio Mane.

From that point forward, though – the Baggies made life hard for Liverpool and eventually snapped up a point via a late equaliser.

Speaking after the game, left-back Andy Robertson said the Reds didn’t do enough to win the game – and West Brom got what they “deserved” at Anfield.

Take a look at the honest post-match interview below (via Sky Sports):

"They got what they deserved and we got what we deserved." Andy Robertson insists #LFC will learn from their draw at home to #WBA, admitting that the champions made too many mistakes in the second-half at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/LmT2CbchdG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2020