(Video) Robertson admits Liverpool “deserved” to drop points at Anfield to West Brom

Posted by
(Video) Robertson admits Liverpool “deserved” to drop points at Anfield to West Brom

Liverpool simply weren’t at the races on Sunday night as West Brom stormed into Anfield and nullified what the Reds tried to do for much of the game.

The first-half went Jurgen Klopp’s way, with the Premier League champions snatching a goal in the first 15 minutes through Sadio Mane.

From that point forward, though – the Baggies made life hard for Liverpool and eventually snapped up a point via a late equaliser.

Speaking after the game, left-back Andy Robertson said the Reds didn’t do enough to win the game – and West Brom got what they “deserved” at Anfield.

Take a look at the honest post-match interview below (via Sky Sports):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top