(Video) Sadio Mane blasts Liverpool into the lead with well-taken strike

Get in! Liverpool took an early lead over West Bromwich Albion at Anfield through Sadio Mane, who took his chance very well in the opposition box.

Sam Allardyce had clearly set up to put his entire team behind the ball, but a lovely dinked through ball by Joel Matip found its way to the Senegal forward.

Mane made no mistake from close range and hammered a shot beyond the West Brom goalkeeper to give the Reds the lead.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports / beIN):

Do you know how underrated that pass was from Matip. pic.twitter.com/eWX0hEpq5Z — f44📛 (@44fbabar) December 27, 2020