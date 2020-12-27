“You cannot fault Salah” – Danny Murphy urges LFC fans to keep supporting forward

Danny Murphy has advised fans to keep giving Mo Salah their full support, despite the Egyptian’s recent interview comments.

There has been a great deal of speculation around the forward’s future at Anfield, following his refusal to rule out a move abroad to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“As a fan, you’d want him to nail his colours to the mast and shoot down any transfer speculation immediately but if you think about it from Salah’s point of view, it is understandable,” Murphy wrote in the Mail (via the Echo). “I always think it is best to judge players by their workrate and performances on the pitch and you cannot fault Salah this season or at any time since he joined the club.”

His interview with Spanish publication AS, prior to the club’s 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, led some to believe that the 28-year-old was angling for a big money move to La Liga in the summer.

Rumours around a player of Salah’s quality will always be rife, regardless of how happy the man in question seems.

Nonetheless, the winger has been in imperious form for the Reds this season, with 13 league goals in the same number of appearances.

While we have no doubt that both Madrid and Barca would pounce on the first opportunity to bring the Egypt international over to Spain, Mo’s comments are hardly concrete proof of a desire to leave anytime soon.

Indeed, while the matter remains unclear, Murphy is right to suggest that Liverpool fans should treat him the same.

Having consistently delivered each year with the club, the former Roma man deserves our full support.