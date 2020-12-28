Carragher outlines one factor that would stop LFC from retaining Premier League

Jamie Carragher has said that the Reds are in danger of not winning the Premier League if they are potentially forced to rely on either one of Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips alongside Fabinho, as reported by the Echo.

There will be real concern in Liverpool that such a reality is quite likely for the foreseeable future, with Joel Matip limping off the pitch midgame.

“I think the only way they don’t win it is if they have problems at centre-back, where Rhys Williams or Nath Phillips have to play for a prolonged period of time,” Carragher spoke post-match. “The odd game coming in now and again, they’ve done really well, they’ve done fantastic, but I know because it’s the position I played, it’s not a position really for young players as such and at times they are going to make mistakes, because they are young players and they’re learning.”

Liverpool dropped more points in our fifth draw of the season at home to West Brom, two more stalemates than the club achieved in total last term.

Fortunately, it would appear that we’re not the only side to be suffering from bizarre results and a drop in levels from the prior season.

As Carragher pointed out, however, Liverpool cannot afford to go into the second-half of the season with only one senior centre-back in Matip (arguably two, if you count Fabinho) available if we hope to retain our Premier League crown.

There’s no question about the No.32’s talent, but being as injury prone as he is, it’s virtually a matter of fact that we’ll be forced to rely on our Academy graduates to fill in at some point.

If speculation is to be believed, there are options out there for Jurgen Klopp to pursue – he may have little choice in the matter.