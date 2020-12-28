Erling Haaland names Virgil van Dijk as one of top three centre-backs in the world

Erling Haaland revealed who the top three centre-backs in the world are, in his eyes, including Virgil van Dijk in his selection.

The Liverpool defender has unfortunately been sidelined with injury since mid-October, following a reckless challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby.

“I think the best three central defenders in the world are Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk and Kalidou Koulibaly,” Haaland told VG (via GiveMeSport). “All three are very physical, but also very intelligent on the pitch.”

The Norwegian’s choices are probably on the money, to be completely fair to him.

For many – and certainly in our own, somewhat biased, opinions – the Dutchman is currently at the top of that pile, not least of all due to his efforts in helping transform Liverpool from title challengers to champions.

The No.4 has it all – pace, power, aerial dominance, defensive nous, sheer intimidation factor; he manages to be both classic and modern at the same time, with his ball-playing ability allowing Jurgen Klopp to deploy more risky tactics.

Our high defensive line, which featured last season, was arguably a product of having a player like Van Dijk available.

In short, the 29-year-old fully deserves his placement in Haaland’s top three – let alone anyone’s lists.