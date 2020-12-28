Gini Wijnaldum to give Liverpool contract answer this week

Gini Wijnaldum will give the Liverpool hierarchy his decision on the new contract offer this week, as reported by Sky Sports (via the Echo).

The Dutchman can begin negotiating a move elsewhere in four days time, leaving Reds fans with a somewhat tense waiting period.

Previous offers made to the 30-year-old were not to his liking, with it being generally understood that the player wanted a contract that reflected his status as one of the leading midfielders in the Premier League.

Given his critical importance to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, we’d certainly argue in favour of providing the former Newcastle man with improved terms.

The stumbling block in regard to the contract is likely to revolve around the length of the contract.

Reasonable questions must be asked of how long the No.5 can maintain his current levels with the club and whether his contract demands match up.

Considering the demands of his current role – not to mention the Dutch international’s sheer durability – we’d be very surprised if Wijnaldum couldn’t hack at least three more seasons in the Premier League.

We’d love to see Gini stay, so we hope the latest contract offer is more suitable.