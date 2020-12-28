(Image) West Brom equaliser allowed to stand with VAR ignoring foul on Fabinho

Semi Ajayi’s equaliser for West Brom was not reviewed by VAR, despite the 27-year-old having had to climb over Fabinho to reach the ball.

While Liverpool’s play may have earned such a wake-up call, it’s remarkable that the officials didn’t have an ounce of interest in the incident.

Had Fabinho been the kind of player to drop to the turf screaming bloody murder, you have to wonder whether VAR would have taken the potential foul more seriously.

What on earth is the point of the technology, if not to review incidents like this?

You can see the image below:

So no foul on Fabinho!! This is the PL and this is VAR 💩 pic.twitter.com/8gAwi8t3qt — Alex (@alexis_xh) December 27, 2020