Liverpool register unwanted stat following West Brom draw

Liverpool fired less shots on target at Anfield than their opposition yesterday, for the first time since 2018, as they succumbed to a draw against Sam Allardyce’s men.

Semi Ajayi’s late equaliser meant that the West Brom boss was responsible for engineering another share of the points at Anfield.

👀 West Brom are the first team to register more shots on target (3) than Liverpool (2) at Anfield in a Premier League match since February 2018 pic.twitter.com/Oic2MGg5hb — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 28, 2020

The Reds started off brightly, dominating possession in the first-half, though failing to expand on Sadio Mane’s brilliantly-taken opener.

It’s not a stat you’d associate with Liverpool, particularly not on our home turf with a fully fit trio of Mo Salah and co.

Even prior to the game, you’d have expected West Brom to go to Anfield with the aim of soaking up the pressure in an attempt to grab a late win (or point) from a set piece or a break.

But we don’t think anyone would have predicted Jurgen Klopp’s men to be less potent up top than the second-lowest scoring side in the league.

Whatever way we look at yesterday’s outing, it simply wasn’t good enough – particularly so after that unbelievable scoreline achieved against Crystal Palace in the prior fixture.

The good news is that Klopp won’t allow his team to get away with another performance like that against Newcastle this week.

Expect a reaction, Reds.