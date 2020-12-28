Liverpool set to offload Divock Origi in swap deal for Ozan Kabak

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer Schalke a swap deal for Ozan Kabak, with Divock Origi going to the struggling Bundesliga side, as reported by Sky Germany (via the Echo).

The out-of-favour Belgian has only featured on eight separate occasions this season, across all competitions, and has been a rumoured target for other Premier League sides.

In light of our current defensive crisis, we’d be well-advised to consider such a move, with the 25-year-old potentially surplus to requirements.

Of course, given Schalke’s ongoing financial difficulties, we wouldn’t be entirely surprised if the German outfit insisted on cash being part of the equation if not solely dominating the nature of the transaction.

Should Joel Matip’s injury scan return with unsavoury news, there will be little in the way of excuse left for Liverpool in relation to not pursuing defensive cover.

Considering that the Cameroonian is our only remaining senior centre-back – with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez likely sidelined for much of the season – it would be sensible to take a more pragmatic approach to the transfer window.

As well as Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams have deputised when called upon, we’ll struggle to maintain our current level of competitiveness without experienced heads at the back.