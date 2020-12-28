(Video) Martin Skrtel stretchered off after suffering freak injury

A clip has surfaced of Martin Skrtel collapsing to the turf during his side’s Super Lig outing yesterday, after suffering a sudden, non-contact injury.

The Twitter user who shared the video suggested that the former Liverpool man had damaged his Achilles tendon, with one Turkish publication confirming that this was the case.

If the outlet’s sources are to be believed then we can only wish the defender a speedy recovery.

Once a Red, always a Red, Martin – get better soon!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of betnano:

Bende yaşadım için aşil tendom sakatlığı görünce kendime gelemiyorum Yasayan bilir acısını zorluğunu :(

geçmiş olsun #martinskrtel #ibfk pic.twitter.com/SuD2bdzfCq — çağLar yüce (@weLet_dada) December 27, 2020