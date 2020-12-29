Chris Sutton makes bizarre claim about Klopp’s attitude following West Brom draw

Chris Sutton has claimed that Liverpool’s recent spate of draws could be down to a change of attitude from Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have suffered five draws already in the first-half of the season, two more than the club achieved altogether last term.

“We know the type of character he is – super positive – but he seems aggravated this season,” Sutton spoke on BBC Radio 5Live (via the Echo). “I certainly don’t think that’s a good thing for Liverpool or their players. Maybe it is the injury situation, but he doesn’t seem right this season for some reason.”

It’s a strange take from the former Celtic striker, though, to be completely fair, one that he did balance with the more likely suggestion of Liverpool’s injury crisis.

Having lost Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara to injury – all key players who would have started in our weekend stalemate with West Brom – we’re understandably somewhat less potent.

Had all four been available, you’d argue that the side would have carved their way through Sam Allardyce’s low-block with far more ease, or, at the very least, not conceded a late equaliser.

Ultimately, however, as we continue to sit pretty at the top of the table, we can hardly run around in a blind panic about a supposed crisis (beyond our injuries).

The club’s current situation is largely down to injuries, (losing such key players will do that to you), but with the imminent return of Thiago Alcantara, we’re a step closer to the next Liverpool evolution that Klopp envisioned in the summer.