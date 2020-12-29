Inter Milan eyeing move for out-of-favour Liverpool star

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in bringing Liverpool’s Divock Origi over to Serie A in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Corriere Dello Sport (via the Echo).

The Belgian striker has been short of game time of late and could potentially be tempted by the prospect of regular minutes elsewhere.

Given that Origi is contracted until 2024, the Reds could expect to command a reasonable fee for the 25-year-old, which would potentially help fund a move for any of the club’s defensive targets.

The forward has yet to open his scoring account with us this season beyond a lone effort in the EFL Cup.

As a starter elsewhere, we’d fully back the Belgium international to rack up a reasonable number of goals, but he’s hard-pressed to do so at Liverpool given the competition faced for a starting spot.

Unless we’re struck by an injury crisis up top similar to that suffered in defence, there isn’t much hope of Divock being awarded many minutes beyond the FA Cup.

While it would be a shame to see the much-loved striker leave, we could hardly blame him for wishing to do so, and a potential sale could allow Jurgen Klopp to better justify making a defensive signing.