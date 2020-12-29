Liverpool backroom gains massive boost with appointment of ex-Dortmund man

Liverpool have added Dr Andreas Schlumberger to the backroom staff as the club’s new head of recovery and performance, as reported by The Athletic.

The German had previously worked alongside Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund as a rehab coach, and so we can be certain that the appointment is a sound one.

“Klopp views securing his services as a major coup and believes the players will enjoy working with him,” James Pearce wrote. “Schalke’s ongoing financial problems meant they were open to the move so Klopp was able to bring in someone he regards as a world-class specialist in his field.”

The stated role is one that the club have newly fashioned for the former Dortmund man, who now effectively sits between Liverpool’s head of fitness and conditioning, Andreas Kornmayer, and our head physio and doctor.

In short, Schlumberger would be responsible for helping Liverpool’s recovering players return to action quicker, which will be vital in the short-term.

Further on, as Pearce has noted, the appointment would allow us to better navigate the challenges of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a league where every advantage matters, it’s great to see the club continuing to strive to improve it’s overall structure.

We’re excited to see how this latest appointment improves the recovery time of our injured players.