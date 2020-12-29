Liverpool linked with £54m Inter Milan defender compared to Nesta

Liverpool have been linked with Inter’s Milan Skriniar, who has been previously compared with Alessandro Nesta following a successful season with Sampdoria, prior to his Serie A switch.

The Slovakian – identified as Martin Skrtel’s natural successor for the national team – would potentially be out of the club’s reach, however, with his £54m valuation.

“In addition to Kabak and Schuurs, Inter’s Milan Skriniar is a player that they also like but Inter’s €60 million asking price is currently an insurmountable obstacle for the Merseyside-based club,” Cammy Anderson, writing for SempreInter, has claimed.

At 25-years-old, the centre-back would be an interesting option for Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards to pursue.

For £54m, however, one might be inclined to wonder whether Liverpool could get a better deal elsewhere – should the stated figure be genuine.

With Ozan Kabak and Sven Botman potentially available for around the region of £15-30m, and both being five years younger than the Inter Milan star, we’d bet on the club avoiding the latter.

Given that Joel Matip could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, we can’t afford not to move for anyone in the upcoming January transfer window.

At the age and price, either Kabak or Botman currently represent Liverpool’s most likely bit of business before we enter the second-half of the season.