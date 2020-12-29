Liverpool predicted XI v Newcastle: Thiago misses out as Klopp makes changes

Liverpool will visit St. James’ Park tomorrow for their evening tie with Newcastle United, in which the Reds will hope to move on from the stalemate suffered at Anfield last Sunday.

While Jurgen Klopp’s comments around Thiago Alcantara’s training efforts suggest that the midfielder is close to a return to the matchday squad, we reckon it’ll be a game too soon for the Champions League-winner.

There’s a chance we could be proven utterly wrong on that last point, but we suspect Klopp will be somewhat hesitant to bring the Spaniard back into the fold too quickly.

Liverpool await the results of Joel Matip’s injury scan today, and while we’re hoping for some good news on that front, we’re highly doubtful of the Cameroonian being available. As such, here’s our predicted XI for the evening clash with the Magpies tomorrow.

In goal, it’s another start for Alisson Becker, guarded by a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Rhys Williams, and Andy Robertson. Technically either Williams or Nathaniel Phillips could fill in, but given that the former is more highly-rated by the club, we’d expect to see him given the nod.

The midfield trio will likely be comprised of Gini Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson. With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having earned a few minutes last Sunday, we’d love to see him to enjoy a longer cameo from the bench tomorrow.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Klopp decides to rest one of the front three, so we’ll go for Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Taki Minamino up top – the combination favoured for the Reds’ last away fixture in the 7-0 mauling of Crystal Palace.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Trent, Fabinho, Williams, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Firmino, Minamino