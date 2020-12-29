Liverpool ‘scouting’ Jadon Sancho as race for Dortmund star heats up – Fabrizio Romano confirms

Fabrizio Romano told Que Golazo Podcast (via the Echo) that Liverpool are one of several elite sides scouting Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United were reportedly close to sealing a deal for the Englishman, before the arrangement unexpectedly fell apart at the last minute.

“I think he’s moving next summer,” Romano said. “Yes, as we said, it’s so difficult in January, we’ve said that so many times about Jadon Sancho, because Borussia Dortmund are not huge to sell their players in the middle of a season, of a complicated season as they are having, so they need their stars to be back at a top level, and they don’t want to sell Jadon Sancho in January.”

“We have to understand if Manchester United will arrive with €120m (£109m), if they will be ready this time to sign the player or if they’ll take the risk of other clubs joining the race,” the Italian journalist added. “I will say like Liverpool, Chelsea, and a lot of clubs are scouting the situation of Jadon Sancho, so at this point the race is open.”

While United appear to remain the front-runners for the Bundesliga star’s signature, it would seem that things may have become somewhat more complicated for the Manchester-based side.

Given the financial consequences of Covid-19 globally, there’s always the possibility that the German outfit could be tempted to part ways with the midfielder in January, if offered a suitably generous fee.

However, Dortmund would be well within their rights to hold out until the summer, in which case Romano’s comments suggest that United would have a far tougher time bringing the 20-year-old to Manchester.

It’s not surprising that our scouts have been keeping an eye on the former Manchester City man, given his vastly apparent talent.

That being said, we’d probably need Michael Edwards to work some of his magic in the summer, if Liverpool are to take their interest a step further, given the rather hefty fee Sancho would likely command.