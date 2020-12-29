Salah leaving LFC for La Liga would depend on one thing, according to John Aldridge

John Aldridge has suggested that Mo Salah would only leave Liverpool if his heart lied elsewhere.

Speculation over the Egyptian’s future followed a much-analysed interview with Spanish publication AS.

“Would you want to join Real Madrid or Barcelona at the moment?” the Liverpool icon wrote in the Echo. “They’ve both got their worst two teams in their modern day history right now.”

“Obviously I’ve played against them both for Real Sociedad and they’re both absolutely fantastic clubs, magnificent, but it’s where the heart is and if his heart is in Liverpool then he’s going nowhere,” Aldridge added.

The No.11 has been in scintillating form this term, registering 20 goal contributions (16 goals, four assists) across all competitions.

Recent rumours have sought to capture the winger’s current frame of mind, claiming that Salah is unhappy and that his frustrations over being overlooked for the captaincy against Midtjylland speak of an added desire to leave the Reds.

Anyone close to the club, however, has not spoken in such terms, suggesting instead that the 28-year-old is potentially looking to secure his future with better terms at the side.

As far as we at EOTK are aware, there are no rifts between the player and Liverpool; even if there were, given his current contract length and the La Liga giants’ financial woes, there are few clubs, if any, capable of affording Mo.

Beyond that that, the Egypt international is at one of the top sides in Europe – a destination club, if you will, once more – and so to leave would be to risk ending up somewhere far worse-off.

We can’t see the forward going anywhere anytime soon, nor would we wish him to.