Trent Alexander-Arnold highlights where Liverpool went wrong against West Brom

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that Liverpool must look to maintain the proper mindset and mentality throughout the upcoming tie with Newcastle, in order to ensure that the Reds take home all three points tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp’s men succumbed to a late equaliser from West Brom at the weekend, after an admittedly poor second-half outing.

“I think we kind of know that it’s going to be a similar sort of game. They’ll probably have the idea of wanting to stop us from doing what we want to do and then counter really,” the right-back told the club’s official website. “But it’s the Premier League, so anything can happen – we saw that [against West Brom]. We know that if we’re not at 100 per cent then we don’t deserve the three points.”

“That’s something we’ll be looking at and making sure that our mindset and mentality is right throughout the whole 90 minutes because [against West Brom] it wasn’t and we got punished for that,” Trent added.

Having dominated the first-half, Liverpool were somewhat unfortunate to only lead by a goal going into the break.

However, the fullback’s comments are completely justified, as the squad prepares for it’s impending visit to St. James’ Park.

Injuries have most certainly taken their toll in terms of dropped points this season, but the second-half outing we observed at Anfield can’t be justified given that West Brom ended up with more shots on target than Liverpool.

We can’t be having teams outshoot us on our home turf, especially sides near the bottom of the table – it’s not acceptable, but the players will know that more than anyone else, and will have hopefully taken the draw to heart.

Fortunately, we’ve got the kind of mentally strong group who will be raring to make amends tomorrow and demonstrate to the league why we’re more than capable of holding on to our title.