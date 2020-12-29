(Video) Virgil van Dijk tweets cool clip as defender’s recovery continues

Virgil van Dijk has shared a clip of him powering through an exercise bike routine as the defender continues his recovery efforts.

The Dutch international has been out of action since mid-October, following an extremely reckless challenge issued by Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby.

It’s worth bearing in mind that this is by no means indicative of the No.4 being ahead of schedule – at least not massively so.

We’ve missed the centre-back’s colossal presence at the back and hope to see Virgil back in action before the season end.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Van Dijk’s Twitter account: