Big news as Klopp says Matip out for Manchester United clash

Joel Matip will be out for three weeks, said Jurgen Klopp, in his post-match conference tonight following the draw with Newcastle.

We kept a clean-sheet, but Nat Phillips, standing in for Matip, was poor – and the thought of him up against Marcus Rashford and Bruno Martial fills us with a little bit of dread.

Jurgen Klopp says Joel Matip will be out for 3 weeks. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 30, 2020

Three weeks brings us roughly to January 20, which encompasses games with with Southampton, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

We face Burnley on Jan 21 – which would also probably be a no – and then we face Spurs on the 28th…

By that time, we’d like to think the club has signed another defender – but we’ll see.

At least tonight, despite the frustration, we got to see Thiago on the field. What a footballer. Everything he did, bar one poor pass, was covered in absolute class.

His introduction into our midfield is a necessity – and will create more chances for the forwards.