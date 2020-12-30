Curtis Jones makes honest admission about Liverpool team selection

Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones has shown a humble side in a Q&A with the club’s official website, stating he’s realistic about his role in the Reds’ squad.

Speaking on team selection, the young Scouser explained how the likes of Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane are nailed-on starters, whereas he’s gaining experience.

Jones has been a revelation since graduating from the Academy a couple of years ago, going from strength to strength, believing in himself as much as his fans do.

“I’ve improved a lot,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “But the person that I am and the player that I think I can become, I still wouldn’t really say that I’m an established first-team player yet.

“People like Mo, Sadio, Hendo – I think they’re the ones that I would count as established players, who know that they are going to play every week. For someone like me, I’m gaining experience.

“There’s been a few injuries around so I’ve been called upon and I’ve took my chance well. But players are coming back now so I just have to keep performing well and keep giving the gaffer and the staff something to think about – and hopefully he can keep me in and around the team.”

While we think Jones is underplaying his role in the squad this season a little, it’s nice that the lad is showing the extended squad the respect it deserves.

The young Scouser has arguably moved ahead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and maybe even Naby Keita in the pecking order of late, effectively replacing Adam Lallana.

It’s clear to see the talent the teenager possesses, and he’s at the perfect club to nurture those skills and embed himself into the fabric of Liverpool – just as Trent Alexander-Arnold did.