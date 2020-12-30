G-Nev goes big on why United can challenge ‘best team in the country’ Liverpool for Premier League title

Gary Neville believes Manchester United are genuinely in a title challenge and will compete for the biggest honour in English domestic football this term.

Last night, Marcus Rashford’s deflected shot in injury-time won the game for our biggest rivals against Wolves, moving them to within two points of us following our miserable draw with West Brom on December 27.

Neville admits Liverpool are still the best side in the country, but reckons United could well be our biggest challengers – and the table would agree.

“I think they can [challenge for the title],” the former United midfielder, who has six Premier League winners’ medals to his name, told Amazon Prime Video. “I think what you’ve got to do when you’re looking at a title race is look at the competition.

“Liverpool are out in front and rightly so, I think they’re the best team in the country. But there is no other team that is actually grasping to go and challenge Liverpool.

“Chelsea have slipped up, Tottenham have slipped up recently, Everton are up there who are in really good form. Apart from that, Manchester City are just climbing.

“United are in this title race if they keep to this level of performance. They’re playing better football, they’re entertaining, they’re starting to win at home. They’ve got a big squad, they’re scoring goals.”

We’re a little worried about United, mainly because they’re doing something at the moment we are not: winning matches when they’re playing badly.

Liverpool have put in some wonderful performances in December (Leicester, Wolves, Crystal Palace), but then failed to beat Fulham and West Brom.

What we need is more luck with injuries, VAR decisions and a run of wins – and we could leave the chasing pack in our dust.

Let’s make it happen, Reds!