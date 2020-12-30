(Image) Confirmed LFC team news as Thiago makes squad for first time in two months

Get in! The team news is in for Liverpool v. Newcastle United this Wednesday night – and Thiago Alcantara has been named on the bench!

The Spaniard has been out of action since mid-October, when he was clattered in the Merseyside Derby by Everton forward Richarlison.

Nat Phillips starts alongside Fabinho in defence, with Joel Matip nursing a fresh injury, and a midfield trio of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones should dominate the centre of the park.

The full team news is below:

