(Image) Dejan Lovren’s fantastic gesture to victims of devastating earthquake

Former Liverpool man Dejan Lovren has offered up free accommodation to the families who lost their homes in the Croatian earthquake earlier this week.

The defender owns a chain of hotels called ‘Joel’ in Novalja, just under 300km from Petrinja – the location of the disaster.

It’s a fantastic gesture from the former Liverpool star, who certainly wouldn’t have been forced to act, given the geographical distance between the two towns.

Take a look at Lovren’s Instagram post below (it’s in Croatian, though):