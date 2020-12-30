It’s make or break time for one Liverpool star ahead of potential January exit – opinion

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has watched on – mainly from the side-lines – as his role in Jurgen Klopp’s squad has diminished over the last 18 months.

The Swiss flyer has had just one notable moment all season, bagging a belting free-kick in the EFL Cup as the Reds stormed to a 7-2 victory over Lincoln City.

To be fair to Shaq, he’s had an unfortunate run with injury of late and that is presumably the primary reason he’s seen less and less action over time.

With the introduction of Diogo Jota over the summer, the writing was pretty much on the wall for our No.23 – but he remained at Anfield over the summer to fight for the team.

According to The Athletic, Shaqiri had opportunities to join Bundesliga sides, and it could be speculated that these clubs could make another approach this winter.

With the January transfer window almost upon us, the Switzerland international will have to do something to convince Jurgen Klopp he’s deserving of a first-team spot – and fast!

Shaqiri returned to Liverpool training earlier this week and could make his return against Newcastle United on Wednesday night – but it’s unlikely he’ll be handed a start.