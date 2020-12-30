Jadon Sancho still prefers Liverpool switch as he craves silverware

Jadon Sancho wants a move back to Liverpool as a preference if he is to depart Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season, according to Kicker (translated by Anfield Edition).

The young Englishman is not in good form at all this season – having failed to yet score in the Bundesliga – but is still eyeing a departure when possible – although his stock has potentially fallen.

Sancho liked the idea of moving to Liverpool as he feels he's more likely to win silverware on Mersesyide. #awlfc [kicker via the mirror] pic.twitter.com/w7axCVIn5E — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 30, 2020

Sancho is obviously an elite talent, but we signed Diogo Jota in the summer and as a result, we’re not sure we need a very expensive new winger on top…

We’re more than happy with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and think Jota, Taki Minamino and Harvey Elliott as of next year are very strong rotation options.

If we’re going to spend big, it should be on a new central defender – and a new wing-forward is only really required in a few seasons when our current superstars are well into their thirties and a potential decline.

For now, let’s rack some silverware up with them at their best.