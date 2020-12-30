LFC legend says club has secret plan for a big January deal which will retain Premier League

Liverpool will sign a central defender in January, says John Aldridge, because it would be madness not to – and any reports to the contrary are merely a smokescreen, he reckons.

We really hope he’s right.

Right now, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the season – and Joel Matip seemingly unable to string three or four games together in a row – Rhys Williams or Nat Philipps will be partnering Fabinho (who himself is only filling in at centre-back) for the foreseeable.

A new central defender, for us at EOTK, seems like an absolute priority – and it seems Aldo agrees.

“Word has been coming out of Anfield suggesting Liverpool are not looking to sign anyone next month, but it has to be a smokescreen because they simply have to sign a centre-half if they are serious about retaining the Premier League title,” he writes in the Sunday World.

“Van Dijk and Gomez will be back next season, but the here and now is all-important for Klopp and he needs to be given at least one quality centre-back to boost his options.

“This really could be Liverpool’s time to dominate the Premier League for years to come, as they are led by the best manager in the game and have some world-class performers in their line-up.”

We’d quite like Ben White, and rate Sven Botman from Lille too – but at this stage – we need a new body available to Jurgen Klopp at the beginning of January rather than the end!

We’re sure Michael Edwards has already made contact with his fellow sporting directors at clubs who have defenders we fancy – and we just hope to see a new signing fairly soon – as an injury to Fabinho would surely be the end of our title challenge.