The crazy Harvey Elliott stats that prove LFC have absolute gem on our hands

Harvey Elliott has thrived in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers this season.

The teenager was signed on loan by Tony Mowbray, and while we were initially concerned he’d get the adequate minutes, he’s become an absolute key player for his temporary side and automatic starter.

The stats below in Maxi Angelo’s tweet tells the story:

In 17 Championship appearances, 17-year-old Harvey Elliott has: 4 goals, 5 assist, 38 chances created, 5 big chances created, completed the most through balls in the league (5), and has the most pre-assists (3). He hasn't gone a match without creating at least one chance🔴 — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) December 29, 2020

We reckon Jurgen Klopp would quite fancy him back at Anfield as an option off the bench, but he might well take that role for next season given the likelihood of Divock Origi’s exit and the potential sale of Xherdan Shaqiri to boot…

What we love about Elliott is his vision, and see no reason why he can’t make the same kind of entrance into the first-XI as Curtis Jones has.

In fact, we’d go as far to say Elliott is the more talented of the two, which is a huge statement, given Jones’ emergence this term.