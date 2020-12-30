Two crocked LFC stars snapped in the gym, with much-needed reinforcements on way back

Xherdan Shaqiri made the bench against West Brom, but he might soon be in contention for minutes – given the number of games Liverpool have to play in January…

The Swiss started this season excellently, but an untimely injury stunted his progress – as they have his entire Liverpool career – in truth.

In this picture he uploaded on Instagram last night, Shaq poses as a strong-man, indicating he’s feeling fit and ready to go!

In the background, forgotten left-back Kostas Tsimikas can also be seen…

The Greek summer signing from Olympiakos has barely had a sniff this term due to injuries of his own, but it would be great for him to return and ease the burden on Andy Robertson, with the Scot currently having to play every single fixture.

Thiago won’t play v Newcastle, while Joel Matip and Naby Keita are also out.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain long-term absentees.