(Video) Klopp buzzes over Thiago’s return but reveals Liverpool star “felt” something

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was appropriately buzzing after Thiago Alcantara made his long awaited return to the field.

The Spaniard had been out of action for just over two months, following a clattering at the hands of Everton forward Richarlison in the Merseyside Derby.

Speaking after the game, the boss said Thiago enjoyed 12 out of the 20 minutes he played, but said the midfielder “felt intensity” before full-back – clarifying that this is normal after a long injury.

Take a look at the video below:

