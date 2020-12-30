(Video) Klopp fumes after Firmino misses near-open goal with poor header

(Video) Klopp fumes after Firmino misses near-open goal with poor header

Liverpool forward Bobby Firmino had a moment to forget on Wednesday night as the Reds struggled to break the deadlock against Newcastle United.

The Brazilian latched onto a ball and had most of the net to aim at, with Karl Darlow completely out of position after a deflection.

Firmino was only able to head an effort wide of the post, with manager Jurgen Klopp fuming on the side-lines as he watched on.

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime):

