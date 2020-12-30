(Video) Mo Salah denied by world-class Darlow save v Newcastle – and Egyptian can’t believe it

Mo Salah had a wonderful chance in the first-half following a lovely ball from Jordan Henderson tonight, but Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow pulled off a worldy…

The Egyptian King tried to side-foot into the corner, but Darlow got a palm to it – much to the disbelief of Salah – the Premier League’s top scorer.

Salah was on 13 goals before tonight and is leading the race for the Golden Boot.

This is a tough chance, but the kind he’d hope to put into the back of the net based on recent form.

But you have to say, fair play to Darlow.

What a save!@NUFC goalkeeper Karl Darlow denies Mo Salah with a tremendous stop ⛔#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/a8zJ4idahc — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 30, 2020