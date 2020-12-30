(Video) Mo Salah misses a sitter in 0-0 v Newcastle as 13-goal hero misses target

Mo Salah has 13 Premier League goals this season, but tonight v Newcastle, he didn’t have his shooting boots on!

The Egyptian had a wonderful chance in the first-half, but we’d argue this one was even better.

Salah did excellently to take the ball inside the central defender, but then missed the target, when it looked for all the world like he’d roll it into the bottom corner…

Just after this, Roberto Firmino missed what was almost an open goal from one of multiple corners we had – and it was at this moment we know it wasn’t going to be our night!

Another chance goes begging! Mo Salah spurns a great opportunity to put @LFC 1-0 up 😱#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/cdcsWEXFYj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 30, 2020