(Video) Thiago plays looping through ball; immediately shows Liverpool what they’ve missed

St James’ Park was the venue of a frustrating Wednesday evening for Liverpool in the Premier League as Newcastle United held the Premier League champions to a 0-0 draw.

But there was a glimmer of hope for the Reds as Thiago made his long-awaited return to the field after spending over two months on the side-lines.

The Spaniard was introduced with 20 minutes left on the clock and immediately got to work, trying to open the lock that was Newcastle’s defence.

There was one long-range pass shortly after coming on that was perfect for Mo Salah to latch on to, but sadly it didn’t result in a goal. Still, nice to see!

