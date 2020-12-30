(Video) Thiago’s best bits from Liverpool return – ‘too good for this level,’ says comp-maker

Thiago Alcantara made his long-awaited return to the field on Wednesday night, coming off the bench with around 20 minutes left on the clock to see out a frustrating 0-0 stalemate.

The Spaniard was clearly a cut above the rest in the cameo appearance, spraying accurate long-range passes with ease and dictating the play from the middle of the park.

From the compilation video below, you can see just what Thiago will be giving Liverpool this season – with the comp-maker tweeting he’s ‘too good for this level’ – hopefully he can stay fit!

Thiago Alcântara vs. Newcastle pic.twitter.com/FC9GIWkeAV — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) December 30, 2020