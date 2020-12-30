(Video) Trent pulls off incredible inch-perfect diagonal pass of the season from long range

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the finest passers of the ball in the world, which is something that often goes underappreciated.

The young Scouser is renowned for his crossing abilities, but not a lot is said of him long-range balls.

Against Newcastle United on Wednesday night, Trent pulled off an incredible diagonal pass from about 70 yards.

It was inch-perfect for Sadio Mane to latch onto, with a defender unable to catch it – and we’re calling it pass of the season!

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime):

