Wijnaldum desperate to stay with Liverpool, where his family now call home – report

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is said to be ‘desperate’ to stay with the Reds, as his young family now see the city as their home.

That’s according to the Echo, who also say the Netherlands star wants a contract offer more befitting to his important role in the squad.

Given Wijnaldum’s age, it’s unlikely he’s going to be offered a bumper new deal – one that would see him stay at Anfield well into his 30s.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s most-used midfielder over the last four years, Gini will not have the same role in the squad he does now when he’s 34-years-old.

There has been talk Wijnaldum is mulling over a contract offer made by Liverpool, which has been denied by the club, as per the same Echo report.

Whatever the case, our No.5 is one of the most important players in our squad, and there is no doubt Klopp wants him to stay beyond next summer, when his current deal runs out.

Thiago Alcantara’s arrival earlier this year will soften the potential blow of losing Wijnaldum in six months, but one of your best players leaving for nothing can’t ever be viewed as a positive.

Hopefully Gini is able to sort something out with the Reds – we’d like to see him make even more history at Anfield.