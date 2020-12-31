Amazon commentator shares story on JW Henry after peering over his wall

Jon Champion, commentating on Amazon Prime last night during Liverpool v Newcastle, told viewers he knows JW Henry, our owner, watches our games – because he saw him doing it in his pool house!

“I can vouch for John W. Henry’s attention to detail,” Champion said, reported by the Echo.

“I spend some of my time in the United States and he’s a near neighbour.

“When I went out for a walk on a Sunday afternoon in Project Restart, I’d often hear English football commentary coming over the garden wall from his house.

“I peered over one day seeing him in his pool house, with a bar and a giant TV screen watching Liverpool in action.

“One more thing I should add to that before you add to it, my apartment is considerably smaller than his pool house. “He knows how to get bank for his buck – the 14th highest net spend in the Premier League to finish first.” We’re not sure Henry will have enjoyed our past two performances very much – but overall – he will have had a pretty enjoyable year – witnessing Liverpool’s first Premier League title and our first league championship for 30 years. We’re currently top of the table this term, but we’re going to have fight tooth and nail to secure no.20 in five months’ time – given the spate of injuries and miserable refereeing luck we’ve had so far… Hopefully, the board will back Jurgen Klopp this January and enable the boss to bring in a new central defender, which is clearly a priority. Nat Phillips is a good lad but not up to scratch, while Rhys Williams is very inexperienced.