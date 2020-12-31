‘Back on track…’ Delighted Thiago sent out two tweets following brilliant cameo v Newcastle

Thiago is about the only positive to come from last night’s draw. In fairness, the performance v Newcastle, although blunt, created enough chances to win the game – but Mo Salah didn’t have his shooting boots on and Roberto Firmino missed a sitter of a header – too.
As a result, we’ve now dropped points to Brighton, Fulham, West Brom and Newcastle – which is going to make retaining the title much trickier.
Thiago’s return though will massively help. The Spaniard tweeted that he is now ‘back on track’ post-match and another snap of him doing the business in black and white an hour or so later.
It’s been a long wait for Thiago to step back onto the pitch for us, but he’s now fit and we desperately hope it stays that way!
Back on track. Time to move on. Up the reds! 💪🏾🔴 #YNWA @LFC
👉⚽️
