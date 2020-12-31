‘Back on track…’ Delighted Thiago sent out two tweets following brilliant cameo v Newcastle

Thiago is about the only positive to come from last night’s draw. In fairness, the performance v Newcastle, although blunt, created enough chances to win the game – but Mo Salah didn’t have his shooting boots on and Roberto Firmino missed a sitter of a header – too.

As a result, we’ve now dropped points to Brighton, Fulham, West Brom and Newcastle – which is going to make retaining the title much trickier.

Thiago’s return though will massively help. The Spaniard tweeted that he is now ‘back on track’ post-match and another snap of him doing the business in black and white an hour or so later.

It’s been a long wait for Thiago to step back onto the pitch for us, but he’s now fit and we desperately hope it stays that way!